A Civil Social Organisation, Human and Environment Development Agenda (HEDA Resource Centre) has commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for securing the conviction of Senator Albert Bassey.

It however asked the commission to commence prosecution of Mr Olajide Omokore and his company linked with Albert Bassey alleged corrupt acts.

The one-page letter titled “Letter of Commendation and Request for Further Action” written to the executive chairman of EFCC, Mr. Abdulrasheed Bawa, dated December 5, 2022, reads in part, “It delights us that after a while, the Commission has finally secured a conviction in the case against Senator Albert Bassey.

“The Senator who has been a regular feature in our Compendium of 100 High Profile Corruption Cases in Nigeria and the conviction is a big win for the fight against corruption and also a motivation to never relent in this struggle to rid Nigeria of corrupt practice.

In the letter signed by chairman of HEDA, Mr. Olanrewaju Suraju also called the attention of EFCC to Olajide Omokore, a giver of the twelve (12) exotic cars worth N254million Naira bribe to Senator Albert Bassey; noting that there was no report of the trial or conviction of oil marketer as the enabler of the corrupt practice perpetrated by Senator Albert Bassey.

“It is noteworthy that Senator Albert Bassey was accused of receiving bribes of twelve (12) exotic cars worth N254million naira from companies linked to an oil marketer, Olajide Omokore, a contractor who executed a N3billion contract for the government of Akwa Ibom State while Senator Albert Bassey was the Commissioner for Finance and Chairman of the Inter-Ministerial Direct Labour Coordinating Committee.”

However, HEDA demands for an immediate action on prosecution of Omokore and his company and possible update from the commission under the Freedom of Information (FoI) Act within seven days of receipt of the letter, if the Commission had commenced such prosecution unknown to the public.