The wife of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Princess Rukaiya Atiku Abubakar, has called on Nigerians not to allow themselves to be deceived to vote for a wrong party in the 2023 general election.

Rukaiya, who spoke at a town hall meeting in Bauchi State, also urged Nigerians to shun money politics.

She said, “The reason we are here in Bauchi State is that we gather here because we want to tell women what they are supposed to do in the coming election. We are here to ask for a favor for my husband’s political journey and for the Governor of Bauchi and all other contestants under the People’s Democratic Party so that we can massively vote for them.

“I hope you’ll all vote for us under the PDP. I will like to specially thank the Bauchi State Governor, His Excellency, Dr. Bala Muhammad and his wife, Hajiya Aisha Bala Muhammad. What I saw here in Bauchi shows that the poor people are getting the help they need.

“I have seen it everywhere I go. I haven’t seen where they gather a lot of women like here in Bauchi and I’m sure the government is helping the people. I’m also calling your attention to one thing, don’t let other people deceive you by giving you money after all the suffering Nigerians have been through. All they want is to deceive you with money to get another term so that they can continue to inflict pains in you, please do allow them.”

At the townhall meeting are the wife of Bauchi state governor, Hajiya Aisha Bala Mohammed, the wife of the deputy governor, the governorship candidate of Sokoto, party elders, Hajiya Zainab Maina and Hajiya Inna Chiroma, the national woman leader Hajiya Mariya Waziri, zonal women leaders from the northeast, state women leaders and local government women leaders.