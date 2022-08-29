The Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria (ASCSN) has condemned the forceful invasion of its national secretariat in Lagos, Abuja and other states by its ex-president, Mr Bola-Audu Innocent, and other expelled members of the union.

ASCSN maintained that the decision taken by the appropriate organs of the union to remove Innocent as its president and his eventual expulsion as a member of the union was valid and in order.

The position of the Union was made known during a meeting of its unit chairmen on Monday in Abuja, where it also passed a vote of confidence on its National Executive Council (NEC), the Central Working Committee (CWC), the national president of the Association, Comrade Tommy Etim Okon, and its secretary general, Comrade Lawal Alade Bashir.

Recall that Innocent, who stepped aside from his position in March 2021, was arrested in Abuja by the National Agency for Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP) over allegations of trafficking and exploitation of vulnerable persons.

Addressing journalists, its unit chairman, Federal Ministry of Trade and Investment, Okonkwo Onwuyai, said the decision taken by the appropriate organs of the union to remove Innocent as the President of the union and his eventual expulsion as a member of the union was valid and in order.

Onwuyai said the Police authorities should commence immediate prosecution of Innocent and those who joined him to invade the national secretariat of the union in Lagos, for their illegal action.

He continued, “The Nigeria Police Force should call Audu and his cohorts to order for them to purge themselves of the barbaric acts of invading the secretariats of the union in Lagos, Abuja, and other states of the federation because members of the Association are now on red alert and will respond appropriately within the ambit of the law to repel any such violent attack in the future.

“Bola Audu should be advised to focus his attention on the legal actions he instituted against the union challenging his suspension and expulsion from the union.

“Audu should be further advised to dissipate his energy on the case of alleged human trafficking and exploitation of the vulnerable starring him in the face at the Federal High court Abuja.”

He added that within 14 days of this communique, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation and other relevant Agencies in the civil service should invoke the appropriate rules in the case.