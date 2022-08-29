A former governor of Kano State and incumbent Senator representing Kano Central in the National Assembly, Ibrahim Shekarau, has formally defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

This is coming barely three months after Shekarau defected to NNPP from the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Shekarau made the declaration on Monday afternoon at his Mundubawa home in Kano, Kano State.

He was formally received into the PDP by the 2023 party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, and the national chairman, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, among other top party chieftains.

Shekarau also said he had written to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to announce his withdrawal from the Kano Central Senatorial on the platform of NNPP.

Other PDP chieftains in attendance included the party’s vice presidential candidate and governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa; governors of Sokoto and Taraba States, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Darius Ishaku.

Others were former Vice President, Namadi Sambo; the BoT chairman, Senator Walid Jibrin; former governors of Jigawa State, Saminu Turaki and Sule Lamido; Sokoto State, Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa; Kaduna State, Ahmed Mohammed Makarfi; Adamawa State, Boni Haruna, and spokesperson of the Atiku Presidential Campaign, Senator Dino Melaye, among other party chieftains.