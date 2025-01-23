The Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Senator George Akume has emphasised the important role the Federal Civil Service plays in promoting national security in the country.

Akume stated this on Thursday while delivering a lecture at the National Defence College Course 33 training programme with the theme: “Strengthening Institutions for National Security and Development in Nigeria: Appraisal of the Civil Service” in Abuja.

The SGF, in a statement by the Director Media in his office, Segun Imohiosen, stressed that civil service has contributed immensely in promoting national security through developing and enforcing regulations on national security and also maintaining confidentiality on classified documents.

Akume disclosed that President Bola Tinubu, in keeping with his Renewed Hope Agenda has released N500 million to members of Nigerian Legion to improve the welfare of the former military personnel who have served the nation meritoriously.

He lauded the patriotism and professionalism of the military in protecting the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and also maintaining peace in the country.

The SGF further added that the security situation in the country has improved since the assumption of President Tinubu in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the administration.

In his remarks, Commandant of the National Defence College, Rear Admiral Olumuyiwa Olotu said President Tinubu has reeled out transformational policies and strengthening government’s institutions to enable them carry out their statutory functions.

He urged Nigerians to exercise patience with the government, assuring that some of the policies are not quick fixes, saying they will benefit all Nigerians in the long run.