Spanish La Liga side Sevilla have signed in Nigerian striker Akor Adams from French Lique Club, Montpellier HSC.

The Nigerian has scored three goals and registered three assists for La Paillade this season with the club currently rock bottom of Ligue 1.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who revealed earlier on his X handle that talks were at the advanced stage for the player to join Sevilla before the closure of the January transfer window on Friday, January 31, 2025 midnight, has later revealed that the deal has been sealed for €5.5m transfer fee.

Adams has been Montpellier’s go-to Number 9 since joining the club in the summer of 2023. Since arriving from Norway, he has scored 13 goals in 49 games. However, Sevilla have now acquired his services.

In financial difficulty and facing relegation to Ligue 2, Montpellier had been looking to raise funds this month. Adams represented one of La Paillade’s more bankable assets.