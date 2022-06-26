The minister of water resources, Engr. Suleiman Adamu, has tasked public servants on continuous capacity building to meet all challenges, saying the public service remained the most potent and viable instrument available all over the world for the implementation of policies and programmes of government.

The minister stated this at the special Town Hall Meeting to celebrate the 2022 Civil Service Week, themed: “Performance Management System (PMS): Impact on Productivity in the Nigeria Public Sector”, organised by the ministry, in Abuja.

He urged public servants to avail themselves of the opportunities provided by the service, saying this was crucial, to remain relevant in the fast changing highly technological modern work environment.

He said the theme was timely as it was in alignment with President Buhari’s mandate to the civil service to institutionalise PMS.

“One of the key reforms instituted by the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation is the Performance Management System (PMS) which has been institutionalised in my Ministry.

“It has been of great benefit to staff and service delivery.

“The implementation of Performance Management System will sustain a performance and result-oriented culture, boosting performance and productivity levels of staff,” he said.

The ministry’s permanent secretary, Mrs Didi Walson-Jack, said the annual celebration was in compliance with the 1999 Tangier Development by African Ministers for public service, to recognise the value and virtues of the service to the community.

She noted that following the 2021 Civil Service Week celebration, the ministry had implemented many programmes and activities to improve the welfare of staff.

“Some of these programmes include the Completion of the Ministry’s Welfare Projects (Canteen, Clinic and Gym) and commencement of their operations, Welfare of Staff, implementation of the Ministry’s Rewards and Recognition Policy System, Various Capacity Building Programmes for Staff, Staff Promotion.

“The ministry is actively involved in the on-going Public Service Reforms and Programmes, i.e. SOPs, PMS, IPPIS, HR Module, organization of a Retreat on Performance Management System, Support for Sporting Activities, and improved Labour and Management Relations.

“Today, we publicly acknowledge the contributions of every Staff, individually and as a team, to the successes recorded in the Ministry in this challenging time. We have progressively moved towards attaining our vision as a Ministry due to the commitment and dedication exhibited by the staff. ” she said.