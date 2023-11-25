Osun State House of Assembly has adopted the report of the committee it set up to investigate the series of petitions written to the House against the state Chief Judge, Justice Adepele Ojo.

The Assembly also resolved that the certified true copy of the report including all documents received as evidence, should be made available to the Executive Governor for onward transmission to the National Judicial Council (NJC) for further action.

It would be recalled that on the 17th of November 2023 at the plenary, the Assembly urged the committee to expedite action on the investigation of the petitions and report to them within seven days.

Presenting the report yesterday at plenary, the chairman House Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Public Petition and Legal Matters, Hon. Kanmi Ajibola noted that the affected persons and the petitioners are citizens of Osun State who the House is representing and the funds alleged to have been misappropriated and diverted are funds appropriated or to be appropriated by the House.

According to him, the House of Assembly has the mandate of the oversight function and in exercising the investigative power vested on the Osun State House of Assembly by the provisions of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as altered), and make appropriate resolutions.