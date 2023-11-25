Ekiti State Governor, Mr. Biodun Oyebanji has said that his administration will ensure there is steady power supply in the state.

Speaking in Ado Ekiti during the inauguration of the first ever 3.6 megawatts Independent Power Project (IPP) in the state, the governor said with the success of the project more investors in the power sector are welcome in Ekiti State.

While urging the people of the state to see all electrical facilities in their communities as their properties and to jealously guide and protect them from vandals, he said, “This way, the ongoing investment in the power sector will bring the desired shared prosperity result to our people. For us, we are irrevocably committed to the rapid industrial development of Ekiti for employment and growth. This project is a major pointer to the fact that we are on course.”

Governor Oyebanji who stated that the commissioning of the project also reinforces the beauty of political stability and dividend of continuity said “When this project started about two years ago under the leadership of my predecessor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, it was in response to the very poor electricity supply to Ekiti through the National grid system that gives 13 MW of electricity to the whole of Ekiti on the average, daily.”