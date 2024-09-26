The Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), Justice Kudirat Kekere-Ekun, will, on Monday, September 30, swear in 87 new Senior Advocates of Nigeria (SANs).

The Supreme Court’s Director of Information, Dr Festus Akande, in a statement on Thursday, said the ceremony will take place in the main courtroom of the Supreme Court, marking the official start of the 2024/2025 legal year.

Recall that Justice Kekere-Ekun’s appointment as CJN was confirmed by the Senate on Wednesday, September 25, and this ceremony will mark her first official event of this kind in her new role.

The Supreme Court, which went on its annual vacation on July 22, resumed sessions on September 23.

The formal legal year ceremony is slated to commence at 10:00am in the main courtroom, with all stakeholders invited to participate in the significant event.