The leadership of the Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Cross River State has lauded the State’s governor, Bassey Otu, for the quick assent to the CROSIEC law, recently amended by the State House of Assembly in line with the Supreme Court’s ruling on local government autonomy.

IPAC state chairman, Engr. Effiom Edet-Okon, gave the commendation during an interactive session with LEADERSHIP on Thursday in Calabar.

IPAC had two weeks ago at a media parley with journalists demanded the state governor, Bassey Otu, to assent to the Electoral Bill in order to herald the much-anticipated local government elections in the state.

In order to meet up with October 2024 deadline for conduct of local government elections, Governor Otu quickly assented to the Bill for local government elections to take place before the deadline stipulated.

Following the assent to the amended law, the Cross River State Independent Electoral Commission (CROSIEC) convened a meeting with 19 political parties and released election timetable to enable political parties participate in October 26 local government polls.

As a way to show support for conduct of the elections, the IPAC leadership led Edet-Okon, commended Governor Otu for heeding to IPAC’s call, expressing its readiness to partner CROSIEC for conduct of the elections.

“We equally call on the good people of our dear state to get involved in the process that will herald grassroots governance,” he maintained.