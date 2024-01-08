A renowned Christian cleric and global president Initiative for Better and Brighter Nigeria (IBBN), Prophet Isa El-Buba, has given government and security agencies a 21-day ultimatum to take decisive action towards the restoration of villages that have been occupied by invaders back to its original owners to enable spirited philanthropists assist the locals to rebuild their homes.

El-Buba who led a team of mourners on a street demonstration in Jos on Saturday to Joseph Gomwalk Secretariat Roundabout for prayers for restoration of peace in Plateau State demanded for immediate return of locals who were forcibly displaced from their ancestral lands by terrorists back to their land.

Prophet El-Buba along with various pressure groups, and concerned Nigerians in a “Plateau Prayer and Mourning Rally” prayed for the victims of the Christmas Eve Massacre that occurred in parts of Bokkos and Barkin Ladi local government areas (LGAs) of Plateau State.

During the rally, Prophet Isa El-Buba, expressed his frustration over the tragic events, stating that, “We will not continue to mourn, and it is not about Muslims or Christians fighting, but a deliberate attempt by the Fulani Militia to wipe out a people from their ancestral land. It is a simple act of terrorism and genocide.”

He asserted that their demand for government action is not a mere political statement but a call for tangible political action.

Giving a stern ultimatum, El-Buba declared, “We give you 21 days to government to take action. We stand with the Government of Plateau State to say together we will fight this fight, and we demand that the president of Nigeria and the Military take action within 21 days.”

He emphasised that Plateau citizens will not wait indefinitely and warned that if no action is taken, they will take matters into their own hands to liberate the land.

El-Buba urged citizens of Plateau State not to relent in their demand for justice and called for continued prayers until a definitive solution is achieved.

He stressed on the interconnectivity of the villages with the city, highlighting the impact of events in rural areas on urban dwellers.

El-Buba hinted at leading the rebuilding of the ravaged villages if the government fails to take necessary actions within the specified timeframe and pleaded with the government to regulate alcohol consumption in villages and communities within Plateau State.