Minister of housing and urban development, Ahmed Dangiwa, has described the secretary to the government of the federation (SGF) Senator George Akume as a distinguished and outstanding Nigerian, a committed and consistent party leader who is well loved and respected in political circles across the country.

The minister who spoke through his special assistant on media, Terlumun Chieshe, in a congratulatory message to the SGF on the recent celebration of his 70th birthday emphasized that Senator Akume is a perfect gentleman, a bridge builder, a generous and selfless politician, a friend of the masses, a political associate, that is accessible to all, forgiving and accommodating.

According to him, Akume’s 70th birthday is a well deserved celebration because at the end of day, the true value of “our lives will only be measured on how it will impact our people, communities and societies to bring progress.”

He said Akume as a political leader is the reason for the Renewed Hope and fresh air in Benue today. “Against all odds, he built APC in Benue, maintained the right networks and friendships at the national level, fought many battles towards the emergence of His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia as the Executive Governor, a grassroots leader that has a strong commitment to the welfare of Benue citizens,” he said.

While describing Akume as a strong pillar of President Bola Tinubu’s administration and a strong voice for the advancement of Benue in the highest levels of power in the country, the minister maintained that the good things he has done over the years in the course of his life time is the reason for his elevation, adding that “this should serve as an inspiration to all of us leaders.”

“I want to say here that because of his tenacity, consistency, and wise application of political influence, Benue is now witnessing its finest moment under the leadership of His Excellency, Rev. Fr. Hyacinth Alia.

“Your Excellency, because of the decision you took and the battles that you fought so that the decision stands, pensioners are now breathing, civil servants are now breathing, the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) are also breathing, infrastructure works are springing up, which has given renewed hope agenda eloquent expression.

“As we celebrate this milestone in your life, let us be reminded that the true measurement of our existence or accolades is the positive impact we leave on the lives of others. Sen. Akume’s journey stands as a beacon of inspiration, and I urge us to strive for excellence, empathy, and relentless pursuit of progress for our communities,” he said.