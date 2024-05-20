The Presiding Pastor of Rehoboth Christian Church in Ilorin, Kwara State, Pastor Bola Payimo has advised Nigerian leaders to seek divine intervention for solutions to the challenges confronting the nation.

Payimo who noted that the challenges are not peculiar to Nigeria, however suggested divine intervention as the only solution to the problems.

The cleric stated this on Sunday during the 2024 annual convention of the church, in Ilorin.

He noted that, “Nigerians are with God but too far from God. The problems of the world is that many people have also walked away from God and attached themselves strictly to Satan”.

Payimo expressed concern over the rate of Nigerians’ involvement in sins and immoralities.

While urging Nigerians to shun immorality and join hands with their leaders in finding enduring solutions to the nation’s challenges, the cleric also enjoined the leaders to rule with fear of God.

He disclosed that the church recorded remarkable achievements in the last one year with members increasing in faith, adding that they also have good testimonies to share.