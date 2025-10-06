Advertisement

The federal government, led by President Bola Tinubu, has been called upon to immediately adopt a policy of subsidising food, health, and education for the prosperity of the country’s people.

The founder and General Overseer of God’s Anointed and Blessed Church International, Akure, Ondo State capital, Pastor Toye Ebijomore, made the call in a message to Nigeria’s government on Sunday.

Advertisement

Ebijomore noted that the development will gladden the hearts of Nigerians, prompting them to pronounce daily blessings on Nigeria and stop the people from cursing the country or speaking negatively about it.

The cleric who said the people in authority should let the masses rejoice noted that implementing this would prosper the country.

Ebijomore said, “Nigeria is a blessed nation, but her land is defiled by the engagements of people in immorality, idolatry, the bloodshed of innocent people, and evil covenants.

“I will advise the people in authority to have the fear of God and uphold righteousness in their various positions. They should show their love for Nigeria by replicating the developments in the developed countries here on our land and make good policies for the prosperity of the people.

“The Nigerian government should be sincere with the glaring fact that the incomes of ordinary Nigerians are not enough for their well-being, and the need to subsidise food, health and education for their prosperity is crucial.

“The people in authority should let the masses rejoice and let God heal Nigeria and prosper us. I see a healed and better Nigeria henceforth!

The scripture unarguably says, “when the righteous are in authority, the people rejoice: but when the wicked bear rule, the people mourn”.

The cleric, however, called on President Tinubu to convene a national prayer to redeem Nigeria’s glory.