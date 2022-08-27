An indigenous company, Deyaar Nigeria Limited, has expressed its desire to contribute to the battle against climate change, particularly with regards to reduction of carbon emissions in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Consequently, the company os set go establish 25 public electric vehicle charging stations in the Federal Capital Territory FCT.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the company, Zakariya Jidda, in a statement at the weekend noted that “the role of efficient transport system in the growth and development of any nation cannot be over emphasized.”

He said in response to the myriad of challenges associated with mobility in cities, governments have introduced regulations and incentives to accelerate a shift to sustainable transport system.

Making a case for electric vehicles, Mr Jidda said regulators worldwide have set stringent emissions targets.

For instance, the Biden administration in the United States has introduced a 50 percent Electric Vehicles target for 2030 in order to reduce net greenhouse emission by at least 55 percent. The future of sustainable road transport is undoubtedly in Electric Vehicles and other automotive technological innovations.

What is an Electric Vehicle?

An electric vehicle, battery vehicle is an automobile propelled by one or more electric motors, using only energy stored in batteries. When compared to internal combustion engine vehicles, electric vehicles are quitter, have no exhaust emissions. It is interesting to know that ownership of recent electric vehicle is comparatively cheaper than that of its equivalent internal combustion engine vehicle, due to lower fueling and maintenance costs.

How does the electric car engine works?

Electric cars function by plugging into a charge point and taking electricity from the grid. It stores the electricity in rechargeable batteries that power an electric motor, which turns the wheels. Electric cars accelerate faster than vehicles with traditional fuel engines and therefore feel lighter to drive.

How does an electric car charges?

You may charge an electric vehicle by plugging it into a public charging station or into a home charger. For electric cars to effectively function in cities, it is essential to have plenty electric vehicles charging station spread all around to stay fully charged while out and about. It is an important educative fact to know that an electric car consumes an average of 2,000 kWh of energy a year.

Benefits of using Electric Vehicles in the Transport Sector

Electric Vehicles (EVs) offer an opportunity to replace fossil fuels in the transport sector. Electrification of the transport sector could also bring benefits in terms of increased energy efficiency and reduced local pollution.

To ensure fast and widespread adoption of electric vehicles means of mobility, not only the continued launch of more affordable and improved models of electric vehicles is important, but the entire ecosystem must work to make the transformation successful, from EVs manufacturers and suppliers, financiers, dealers, energy providers and charging stations operators as well as industry regulators to other stakeholders.

To complement the global effort to have a clean carbon free planet and encourage electrification of Nigeria’s capital city Abuja’s urban transport system, DEYAAR Nigeria Limited plans to set up 25 commercial public electric vehicles charging stations across the city to enable electric vehicles owners and prospective owners have easy access to their vehicles charging points while out, about and on the go.

Features and Characteristics of DEYAAR Electric Vehicles Charging Networks

Deyaar’s Electric Vehicles Charging Networks have been designed to be more than just charging stations set randomly at sites. They are primarily designed with objective to support electric vehicle drivers with reliable, available and fast charging facilities with the following characteristics and physical features:

1. Charging efficiency adaptable to individual driver’s situation. This enables EV drivers stopping over to get fast-charging and get going within 10 to 15 minutes. In relation to time and the speed of charging, Deyarr’s model is in line with the following industry segmentation:

▪ Coffee and Charge which takes between 15 and 20 minutes for a full charging process using power around 50 to 150 kW.

▪ Shop and Charge which takes between 1 and 2 hours for a full charging process using power around 22Kw.

▪ Sleep and Charge which takes between 6 and 8 hours for a full charging process using power around 3.5Kw.

It is however noteworthy to understand that the time of charging is in general terms dependent on the vehicle type and battery size.

2. Compatibility of charging cable plug with different charging standards being used in the electric vehicle market, such as CHAdeMO: DC, CCS (combined charging system), DC, Type 2: AC etc.

3. Diverse access solution compatible with a broad type of access technologies. This enables consumers to use E-mobility, smart phones applications, mobile SMS AOR NFC (near field communication) to communicate with the service provider and use pay as you go methods to access services.

4. Great and safe locations are key elements in Deyaar electric vehicles charging stations concept. It has been designed to be more conducive than the traditional fuel filling stations in view of the fact that the charging process takes between 15 and 120 minutes. The stations are generally designed to be sited at secure sites with facilities as coffee shops, restaurants, business and leisure lounges.

5. Charging point numbers have been planned by Deyaar on the basis of utilization of charging stations. This means the EV charging stations will not have a uniform number of charging points as it would depend on booking and volume assessment.

6. Affordable and smart pricing model has been adopted in the plan to encourage electric vehicle drivers to use more often public commercial charging facilities than home based chargers. The smart pricing model has been designed to be simple, attractive and transparent. Examples of our pricing are as follows:

▪ Flexible kWh or minute transaction billing with subscripyion or pay as you go type

▪ Differentiated prices for local or nationwide usage

7. Customer Services have been captured in the plan as an essential component of Deyaar electric vehicles charging stations especially as the technology remains comparatively new with some complexities.

8. Deyaar electric vehicle charging stations design has been unique and visually integrated into the landscape of its sites.

9. Solid Business Model involving all market players from the drivers, network, investors and relevant regulatory and stakeholder agencies have been planned by Deyaar Nigeria Limited in its plan to ensure a hitch free take up.

Collaborations and Partnerships

In order to ensure sustainability and growth, Deyaar envisaged as part of its business model plan entering into collaborations and partnerships with the Nigeria Federal Ministries of Power and Science and Technology, Nigeria Institute of Transport Technology (NITT) and the National Automotive Design and Development Council.

By combining the effort and expertise of different organizations, all partners would be better able to innovate and grow as well as increase their competitiveness on many levels.

There is no doubt that the electric vehicle landscape is rapidly changing. With evolving technology and interest, the coming years will surely see many more EVs take to the roads, seas and skies thereby transforming the transport sector to being fully electric.

Nigeria must not be left out in this revolution.