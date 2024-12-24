The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG), Northeast Chapter, has strongly condemned the former speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Yakubu Dogara, over their latest political somersault and singing the praises of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu after viciously attacking him before the presidential election.

In a statement by the Northeast Coordinator, Comrade Abubakar Isah Waziri, the group said Dogara is also trying to pull a blind wool over the eyes of Northerners, pretending to be playing the Superman of Arewa people, when in fact, he is a desperate office/ position-seeker who has since lost his political relevance.

The group said, “We, therefore, wish to state, for the records, as follows: – Former Speaker Yakubu Dogara’s sudden U-turn is nothing but a desperate attempt to curry favour and secure political patronage from the Tinubu administration.

“Dogara’s hypocrisy is an insult to Northerners. As Speaker of the House of Representatives, he had the power to champion the region’s development but failed miserably. We challenge him to name a meaningful contribution he made to his constituency or the North during his tenure.

“It is laughable that Dogara now parades himself as a champion of Northern interests. His record is one of betrayal and division.

Through his so-called Middle Belt agenda, Dogara promoted ethno-religious bigotry, stoking disunity and undermining Northern cohesion. He has done more harm than good to the region he now claims to defend.”

It said Dogara’s sudden praise for Tinubu is not about patriotism or principles but about positioning himself for political favours, whether as SGF or a potential running mate in 2027.

“Dogara’s opportunism knows no bounds, and his desperation is an embarrassment to the North,” it added.

The group said the North deserves genuine, selfless leaders, not failed politicians who exploit the region’s struggles for personal gain. “Dogara’s antics are not only shameless but also dangerous. Northerners must reject his deceitful campaign and demand better leadership,” it said.