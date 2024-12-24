In a poignant address, Chief of Defence Staff General Christopher Musa has called upon the newly promoted Major Generals and Rear Admirals of the Nigerian Armed Forces to make 2025 a pivotal year in the ongoing battle against terrorism and banditry.

During the decoration ceremony for 35 newly promoted Army Major Generals in Abuja, General Musa emphasized that their promotions are a testament to the rewards of hard work within the Armed Forces. He also attended the recent decoration of 24 Rear Admirals promoted by the Navy Board, reinforcing the importance of their commitment to national security.

“Our nation is enduring significant challenges, and it is imperative that we have leaders of strength and character to navigate these turbulent times,” General Musa stated. “The rank of Major General not only carries a high level of responsibility but also embodies a profound duty to our country and its citizens. Today is not merely a celebration; it is a rallying cry for the tasks that lie ahead.”

He further urged the newly elevated officers to recognize the critical role they play in safeguarding the nation. “Nigeria looks to us for leadership. We must be unwavering in our commitment to defend democracy both domestically and across the sub-region. This is a collective duty that we must all embrace.”

General Musa acknowledged the long-standing struggle against insurgencies, terrorism, and banditry, stating, “For over 15 years, we have faced these challenges, and it is time to confront them decisively. I urge each of you to don your thinking caps and make the sacrifices necessary for 2025 to be a watershed year for the Nigerian Armed Forces.”

He called on the citizens of Nigeria to support the military and security agencies, stressing the importance of partnership in achieving peace and security. “We cannot succeed in isolation; we must work together,” he said.

The CDS also reminded the Major Generals of the significance of loyalty, discipline, and dedication in their new roles. “Your actions will resonate not only within the Armed Forces but also throughout the nation. Uphold the highest standards of professionalism and patriotism, and collaborate effectively with your peers to meet our national security objectives.”

Moreover, General Musa highlighted the crucial link that these officers now represent between the political leadership and the lower ranks of the military. “Our focus must always remain on the well-being of our troops. Their morale is key to our success,” he affirmed.

He urged the newly promoted leaders to prioritize the welfare of their subordinates, stating, “Your leadership should enhance the Armed Forces’ overall effectiveness. Speak thoughtfully, align with the vision of the Chief of Army Staff, and work in unison to ensure lasting peace in Nigeria.”

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt-Gen Olufemi Oluyede, echoed these sentiments, reminding the Major Generals that with their new ranks come elevated responsibilities. “The system has acknowledged your hard work; now it is time for you to reciprocate through accountability and effective leadership,” he asserted.

He cautioned the officers to be mindful of the implications of their actions, stating, “As Major Generals, your decisions significantly impact national security. Strive to embody the trust that has been bestowed upon you.”

General Oluyede also acknowledged the transition into post-service life, encouraging the officers to prepare while ensuring such plans do not conflict with their military duties. He addressed concerns regarding the new Harmonized Terms and Conditions of Service (HTACOS), assuring them that their career prospects remain secure.

The Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, emphasized the need for integrity in their new positions. “Reaching this height demands continued diligence and integrity. As leaders, your actions must align with the Navy’s zero-tolerance policy on illegalities and criminal activities.”