CNS Spikers Club Tops National Volleyball Division 1

Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) Volleyball Team, CNS Spikers (male team) has topped the first phase of National Volleyball Division 1 League held in Owerri, Imo State.

A statement by the director of Information Naval Headquarters Cdre Adedotun Ayo-Vaughan said the team maintained its long-term winning streak as the winner of the first phase of the National Volleyball Division 1 League by defeating all the teams with 3 – 0 win margin.

He said the CNS Spikers in the last match defeated Nigeria Correctional Service Team 3 – 0 (25 – 20, 25 – 21, 25 – 19) at the indoor hall of Dan Ayiam Stadium on Saturday 10 June 2023.

Speaking during the competition, the representative of the CNS, Chairman Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Volleyball Association, Commodore Aliyu Pindar commended the players for maintaining the unbeaten run in Division 1.

He attributed the remarkable performance of the CNS Spikers team to the immense support of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo CFR which has enabled the team to participate and gain exposure across Africa over the last 18 months.