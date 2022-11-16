A coalition of 148 civil society organisations under the auspices of Citizen Right Advocate (CRA) has tasked the House of Representatives Committees on Diaspora, Foreign Affairs and other relevant committees to investigate the allegations of heavy-handedness and inhuman treatment of Nigerians in Greece Embassy.

This is even as the coalition urged the Ambassador of Greece to Nigeria Ioannis Plotas to investigate the atrocities committed at the consular section of the embassy.

The coalition also noted that the Head of the Consular Department is denying Nigerians with genuine application visas.

The coalition noted that the list of Nigerians being denied visas include governors, legislators, and other top government officials.

The group disclosed this in a statement signed by its executive director, Hammed Saheed and made available to newsmen yesterday.

The statement reads in part: “Nigerians who visit Greece Embassy for genuine business or to process their visa are treated like criminals at the Consular Section in the embassy.