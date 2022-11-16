A member of the Lagos State House of Assembly, Hon. Sobur Olayiwola Olawale, yesterday slumped and died at Jos Airport, Plateau State.

The lawmaker has the nickname “Omititi”.LEADERSHIP gathered that Olawale was in Jos where he attended the APC’s presidential campaign flag-off.

Sources said he died on his way back to Lagos and his body was still in Jos as of the time of filing this report last night.

Olawale was born in 1964. He represented Mushin Constituency II at the state House of Assembly.

Last Friday, during a novelty football match to celebrate the 50th birthday of the speaker of the House, Mudashiru Obasa, the late lawmaker played in the match as the goalkeeper.

His death has thrown the state ‘s legislature into mourning.

Omititi is survived by a wife and three children.