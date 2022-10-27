A group of ethnic youth leaders, the Nigerian Ethnic Youths Leaders Council (NEYLC) has described the threat of visa ban for Nigerians by authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) as a plot to blackmail Nigeria and the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The NEYLC comprises Arewa Consultative Youths Movement (ACYM), Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youths Movement, Oduduwa Youths and Middle Belt Youths.

They made their position known in a statement by the Ohanaeze secretary-general and head of coalition’s secretariat, Nwada Ike Chiama.

The ethnic youth leaders said the United Arab Emirates is threatening visa ban due to the funds of airlines trapped in Nigeria.

They recalled that Emirates Airline is owned by the government of UAE.

The statement read, “We have no doubt that the UAE visa ban threat is a plot to blackmail Nigeria and the CBN under the leadership of Dr Godwin Emefiele.

“We make bold to say that such a step is meant to create forex instability in our dear country and destroy our economy. This is very clear because of the way the CBN has been dutifully releasing foreign exchange to the airlines.

“The CBN released $110 million to the foreign airlines in August and is due to release another $120 million on 31st of October.

“The UAE’s decision should be seen in the context of fighting for Emirates Airline and nothing more.

“The move by the UAE to place visa ban on Nigerians is therefore ill-conceived and should be condemned by all lovers of the country and free trade.”