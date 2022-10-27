As part of efforts to reach communities devastated by flood, the APC Women Presidential Campaign Team on Monday visited Makurdi, the Benue State capital, to identify with victims and present relief items.

A delegation led by the wife of the APC presidential candidate, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, alongside the wife of the vice presidential candidate, Hajiya Nana Shettima, informed the state governor, Dr Samuel Ortom, that they were in the state to commiserate with the people over the unfortunate flood incident that had ravaged several communities.

The leader of the delegation said they felt the pains and understood the hardship the flood had caused individuals across the country, which was why the women’s campaign team had decided to embark on sympathy visits and donate relief materials to states affected by the flood before the 2023 presidential campaigns.

Senator Oluremi Tinubu had, while presenting the relief items, announced a N10 million cash donation to support 200 individuals with N50,000 each to enable them engage in small-scale businesses.