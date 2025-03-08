Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has said that he remained a bonafide member of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The former PDP presidential candidate, who reacted to a report that he was planning to abandon the PDP for another party, said it was a total fallacy that holds no merit in logic.

Atiku has been involved in talks about an opposition coalition ahead of the 2027 elections, a call he started making shortly after the 2023 general election.

But, reacting to reports of his defection from PDP, the Atiku Media Office said Atiku remained a principal bonafide member of the PDP, the main opposition party.

“Recall that Atiku Abubakar had persistently called for a coalition of opposition political parties in Nigeria ahead of the 2027 general election with the aim of ousting the incompetent and pain-inflicting All Progressives Congress, in order to give Nigerians a new lease of life.

“Atiku is advocating a robust coalition that would accommodate all opposition parties – the PDP inclusive.

“Hence, it is fallacious and unfounded to allege that the Waziri is jumping PDP ship. Such an allegation is antithetical to the objective of the grand coalition, which the former Vice President is currently driving alongside other prominent political leaders in the country.

“We, therefore, wish to state unequivocally that Atiku remains a principal bonafide member of the PDP, the main opposition party,” the office stated.

The media office added that any insinuation to the contrary was contrived to confuse Nigerians about the magnitude of the grand coalition that is at work to rescue Nigeria from the grip of the ruling APC.