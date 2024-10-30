A coalition of 774 civil society organizations has voiced strong support for Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Muhammed Matawalle, following significant security improvements across the country in October.

The coalition’s vote of confidence follows Matawalle’s direct engagement with communities in conflict-prone areas, as well as the execution of strategic military operations aimed at reducing banditry, particularly in the North-West.

The group’s spokesperson, Idoko Attah, said in a statement on Wednesday, “In October, Nigeria’s Minister of State for Defence, Dr. Bello Matawalle, made significant strides in enhancing security in the North-West, focusing on addressing the root causes of banditry and strengthening the region’s defense infrastructure.”

“One of his key achievements was facilitating the deployment of ten operational vehicles to Sokoto State’s military forces, an initiative in collaboration with the Sokoto State Government.

“This boost in resources has improved the mobility and readiness of troops on the ground, enabling them to respond more effectively to insurgent threats.

Matawalle also spearheaded the establishment of three new military formations in high-risk areas across Sokoto, specifically in Isa, Sabon Birni, and Goronyo.

“These locations were carefully chosen to provide a stronger security presence in regions that have been hotspots for bandit activity.”

In recent discussions, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu commended Matawalle for his leadership and lauded his role in bolstering national security.

During a recent briefing, Matawalle detailed his achievements and the military’s successes to President Tinubu, emphasizing the Armed Forces’ commitment and professionalism.

The Minister’s security assessment tour through Sokoto State included visits to Gundumi, Isa, Sabon Birni, and other areas long affected by banditry.

Matawalle engaged with local leaders and residents, assessing the security needs firsthand.

The new military formations and deployment of essential resources, such as the ten operational vehicles donated by Sokoto State, have already improved troop mobility and operational capacity.

“Your exemplary leadership has been pivotal in advancing our national security goals,” Tinubu remarked, expressing gratitude for the efforts that have significantly curbed insecurity in key regions.

The President’s endorsement aligns with Matawalle’s recent success in reducing insurgent activities in areas like Zamfara, where joint military operations led to the elimination of several high-profile bandit leaders.

Despite recent cabinet reshuffles, Matawalle retained his position, a decision bolstered by investigations by the National Security Adviser’s office.

The Special Adviser on Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, Bayo Onanuga, dismissed allegations against Matawalle, which he stated were “politically motivated.”

Onanuga clarified during an interview that the National Security Adviser (NSA) thoroughly investigated rumors linking Matawalle to bandit activity, concluding they were unfounded.

He highlighted that these allegations, many of which originated from political rivals, had been spread to tarnish Matawalle’s reputation.

“The NSA found these claims to be baseless. Matawalle’s continued presence in the cabinet is a testament to his integrity and dedication to national security,” Onanuga stated.

Matawalle’s work in October has seen tangible steps to strengthen military infrastructure in the North-West.

The recent establishment of three new military formations in Sokoto State, strategically located in Isa, Sabon Birni, and Goronyo, aims to serve as strongholds in high-risk areas, enhancing rapid response to insurgent threats.

These additions reflect the government’s commitment to restoring peace and stability, ensuring that remote communities remain protected.

In addition to these advancements, Matawalle emphasized that joint anti-bandit operations in the region have been successful.

High-profile bandit leaders, including Kachallah Buzu, have been neutralized, effectively weakening the operational capabilities of criminal networks terrorizing border communities.

According to Matawalle, such achievements are critical steps in a broader campaign to eradicate banditry and build lasting peace in affected areas.

The coalition of civil society organizations remains vocal in its support, underscoring that Matawalle’s achievements mark a positive shift in Nigeria’s security landscape.

Community leaders and citizens alike have praised the Minister’s proactive approach, with many expressing hope that his policies and strategies will continue to fortify the nation’s security and deter future threats.