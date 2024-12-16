The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Olufemi Oluyede, on Monday, presented bank cheques to some Next-of-Kins (NOKs) of deceased personnel of the Nigerian Army under the Group Life Insurance scheme.

The COAS also presented Hilux vehicles to 12 Regimental Sergeant Majors (RSMs) as part of his welfare schemes to boost the morale of soldiers.

Lt.-Gen. Oluyede made the presentations at the opening of the 2024 COAS Annual Conference on Monday in Abuja.

He expressed his commitment to upholding and, whenever possible, enhancing the existing welfare support schemes, including those for the widows and Next-of-Kin of fallen heroes.

He said the Army would also sustain support for personnel who had incurred disabilities in the line of duty.

“These include timely financial assistance, access to healthcare, educational sponsorship for children or dependents of personnel, and other essential services aimed at providing stability to those affected by the sacrifices of our courageous colleagues.

“By prioritising these welfare initiatives, we honor their service and reinforce our duty of care, ensuring that the families of our fallen and injured personnel are respected,” he said.

Oluyede also promised to maintain systematic troop rotations to relieve personnel who had overstayed in the field and to introduce fresh forces into oerational theaters.

The practice, he said, was essential for preserving the physical and mental well-being of our troops, preventing fatigue, boosting morale across the force, and ultimately enhancing operational effectiveness.

He commended all officers and soldiers for their unwavering sacrifices and efforts in ensuring that the Army fulfilled its constitutional responsibilities.

He urged them to redouble their efforts in the coming year to surpass the accomplishments from this year.

The COAS thanked President Bola Tinubu for his strategic guidance and unrelenting support to the Nigerian Army and pledged total commitment to the defence of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“The Nigerian Army will leave no stone unturned to justify the confidence and support of the government and the good people of our great nation,” he said.

Earlier, the Chief of Policy and Plans, Army Headquarters. Maj.-Gen. Abdulsalam Ibrahim, said the Army had achieved significant progress on all fronts in its operations to defend the country against internal and external threats.

Ibrahim said the troops still face substantial threats in some locations, particularly states within the northwest part of the Northeast and Southeast regions.

He said that the recent development in the theatres underscored the need for a meeting of this nature to enable us critically assess their operations and other activities with a view to boosting their overall performance.

According to him, the annual conference was convened to facilitate meaningful and thought-provoking delegations aimed at achieving their strategic objectives.

He said the discussions during the conference would center on critical areas requiring thorough evaluation.