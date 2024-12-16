Award-winning actress Funke Akindele’s latest film, ‘EverybodyLovesJenifa’ (ELJ), has achieved unprecedented success at the Nigerian box office.

Released on December 13, 2024, the film grossed a remarkable N206 million during its opening weekend.

In the post, expressing heartfelt gratitude, Funke Akindele wrote: “Thank you Lord!!! Thank you Nigeria!!! Thank you!!!!!!!!!”.

ELJ’s debut on Friday earned N45.22 million, representing a 30% increase in first-day admissions compared to her last year’s ‘A Tribe Called Judah’.

The film’s impressive opening weekend sales of 38,353 tickets make it the biggest opening weekend in Nollywood this year and the highest-grossing opening weekend in the industry’s history.

According to Akindele’s Instagram post, ELJ set a new record for the highest-grossing single day in Nollywood history, earning N87.8 million in one day.

The film has also made its international debut across 30 countries, distributed through Nile Group Entertainment, further expanding its global reach.

Notably, ELJ achieved the impressive numbers despite not screening at Genesis Cinemas and missing part of the day at Silverbird Cinemas.

The film follows the story of Jenifa, portrayed by Funke Akindele, a lady loved by all in her community whose popularity is threatened by the arrival of a new neighbour.

Lobster, played by Stan Nze, runs an NGO that becomes the talk of the estate. However, Lobster’s organization hides a dark secret—it is a front for scamming humanitarian organizations worldwide.

The star-studded cast includes Falz, Omowunmi Dada, Jackie Appiah, Nancy Isime, Destiny Etiko, Patience Ozokwor, Lateef Adedimeji, Bisola Aiyeola, Chimezie Imo, Jide Kosoko, Ayoola Akinyoola, Michael Uba, Tobi Makinde, Hilda Baci, Wendy Ubakanma, Paschaline Alex, D’banj, Layi Wasabi, and Cute Abiola, among others.