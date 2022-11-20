Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Faruk Yahaya, yesterday urged traditional rulers in Kebbi State to cooperate with the Army in the fight against banditry.

Yahaya said because of their vital position in their respective domains, they must not left be out in the fight.

He made this call at the palace of the Sarkin Bargun Ka’oje in Badudo local government, Mustapaha Usman Adamu, after commissioning a road constructed by the Nigerian Army in honour of its procurement director, Major General Nasiru Usman Muktar, who is an indigene of the area.

‘’I want use this medium to call on all traditional rulers and other people in various communities in Kebbi State to always liaise and cooperate with our troops, feed them with useful information on the hideout of criminals and their activities to end their activities in all parts of the state and its neighbours.

“You have a duty to be on the lookout and report any suspicious element to security agents for prosecution so that people in your domains would live in peace,’’ he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Sarkin Borgun Ka’oje, Usman Adamu while responding, expressed gratitude for the visit, noting that with it, peace would reign not only in the rural communities but the whole state.