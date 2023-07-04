Col. Adebisi Assumes Command Of Presidential Guards Brigade

Colonel Adebisi Olusola Onasanya on Tuesday assumed Command of Presidential Guards Brigade.

He took over from Brig. Gen. Aminu Umar who has been redeployed to Army War College Nigeria as the deputy Commandant and Director of Studies during a brief ceremony at the Brigade Conference room.

This is following the recent appointment and redeployment of senior officers across Nigerian Army units and formations by the Chief of Army Staff, Major General Taoreed Lagbaja.

A statement by the Assistant Director Army Public Relations Guards Brigade Captain Godfrey Abakpa said the out gone Commander Brig. Gen. Aminu Umar while appreciating officers and men of the Brigade for their support, loyalty and commitment through out his tour of duty, sued for same and more support to enable his successor carry out his assigned task of securing the Federal Capital Territory and its environs.

He stated that protecting the Presidency and the first family as the Nation’s seat of power which is the primary role of the Brigade can only be achieved with all hands on deck.

He therefore, urged officers and men of the Brigade and units under command to remain dedicated to their duties.