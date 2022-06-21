As part of its efforts to prevent the incidences of collapse building in the country, the Dangote Cement Plc has intensified it training programmes by organized workshops for block makers in Kano and Katsina states respectively.

The coordinator of the programme, Mr. Johnson Olaniyi, said the workshop would give the block molders and allied product manufacturers the opportunity to once again build capacity and adhere to global best practices.

Olaniyi said the Dangote Cement Plc is desirous of reversing the trend of collapse building through the capacity building of block manufacturers.

Meanwhile, government representatives, quality regulators, cement dealers, block makers, and end-users have come to an accord that Africa’s cement giant produces the best quality of cement on the continent.

The stakeholders who attended the meeting also said the ongoing nationwide workshop and sensitization of block manufacturers will help check the menace of collapsed buildings in the country.

Speaking at the workshop in Kano, representatives of the Kano state government Alhaji Muhammad Garba Kwall said that Dangote Cement Plc is not only the biggest company but produces the best quality in Africa.

He described the company as socially responsible and that’s why it is giving back to society through the sensitization workshop and creating various platforms for educating end users to mitigate the incessant incidences of collapse building in the country.

Speaking, regional director, Kano Directorate, Standard Organisation of Nigeria(SON), Mr. Albert Wilberforce urged block molders to patronize the quality cement produced by the Dangote Cement Plc, adding that the SON was partnering with the company and ensuring that only quality cement are produced by the company.

In the same vein, the Kano state coordinator (II) of SON Engr Hauwa M. Husseini urged the block moulders to comply with standard practice in order to prevent the menace of collapse building in the country.

Speaking also, regional sales director for Northwest Aliyu Dan Aliyu urged participants to be ambassadors by telling their customers about the quality of the cement.

He said: A customer who wants to build a house, doesn’t know the quality or type of cement to use. It is the responsibility of the builder to advise him on the desired cement to use for quality building.

“In this regard, you are the ones responsible to advise them on using Dangote cement because of its quality.

“The artisans and block makers are central to the cement delivery value chain; hence we want to assure you that we will continue to have such interactive sessions, going forward, knowing that it will serve as a feedback mechanism for us in the Dangote Cement Plc.

Speaking on behalf of the participants, chairman, Kano state block moulders, and allied manufacturers, Umar Faruq Musa expressed optimism that the training will translate into improved buildings n the country.