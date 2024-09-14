Nigeria’s ongoing safety issues could be effectively addressed through collective efforts from individuals, organisations, and communities, the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Safety Standards and Regulations, Hon. Sulaiman Abubakar Gumi, has asserted.

Gumi disclosed this in his keynote address at the 2024 International Conference on Health, Safety, Security, and Environment (HSSE) held in Lagos, stating the importance of everyone playing a part in improving public safety.

He highlighted the limitations of government agencies like the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) struggling to manage multiple crises, such as floods, banditry, and other emergencies. “We cannot rely solely on the government,” Gumi stated. “If we all; individuals and corporate bodies treat safety as a collective responsibility, Nigeria will be much better off.”

The conference, now in its seventh edition, was organised by the World Safety Organisation (WSO) Nigeria in partnership with the SafERR Global Institute (SGI) and SafERR Ambassadors Network.

Themed: “Innovations in Public Safety, Emergency Management, and Environmental Sustainability,” the event focused on the latest safety practices and the urgent need for collaboration between stakeholders to develop local policies and standards.

Speaking at the event, director of WSO Nigeria, Soji Olalokun, stated the importance of safety advocacy. “Since 2012, we’ve been working to save lives by promoting public health and safety,” he said. “This conference is not just about learning—it’s also about expanding your network and sharing knowledge with other professionals to make Nigeria safer.”

Similarly, governor-general of the SafERR Global Ambassadors Network, Wilson Arikpo, emphasised the importance of practical safety training. “This year’s event is not just theoretical. We’re offering hands-on training, including CPR and fire management, to ensure everyone gains practical skills that can save lives,” Arikpo said. He added that safety education should start at home. “If every family member understands basic safety measures, our jobs as safety advocates become much easier.”

Head of QHSE at Egbin Power PLC, Julius Akpong, echoed the call for preparedness. “The primary goal of safety is prevention, but we must also be ready to respond when incidents occur,” Akpong explained. He stressed that being prepared can make the difference between life and death during an emergency.”

The event also included the induction of over 100 new members into the SafERR Ambassadors Network and the World Safety Organization. These new inductees are expected to help promote safety awareness in their communities and workplaces. Fatimah Beyedugo, Corporate HSEQ Manager at International Energy Services Limited, shared her experience. “Being a part of this organization means helping keep our workplaces and communities safe. My goal is to spread the message of safety wherever I go,” she said.

An electrical engineer and safety expert, Olaniyi Olayiwola, spoke about the need for innovation in the safety sector. “It’s time for Nigeria to adopt advanced safety technologies like artificial intelligence and virtual reality. These tools have already helped reduce accidents in other countries, and they can do the same here,” Olayiwola said. He called for the safety industry to embrace new technologies that can prevent accidents and save lives.

The conference also celebrated key contributors to the field with an awards ceremony and the investiture of new SafERR Global Ambassadors. Gumi, and Yetunde Baderinwa, State Coordinator of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Lagos, who represented Y.D. Ahmed, the Director-General of the NYSC, was conferred with Fellow titles for their outstanding contributions to safety standards and public health.

