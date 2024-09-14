The Federal Government has announced that the next phase of the Federal Fire Service (FFS) Recruitment Exercise will commence on Sunday, September 15, 2024.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Civil Defence, Correctional, Fire, and Immigration Services Board (CDCFIB) in Abuja on Saturday.

The CDCFIB, in a statement signed by it secretary, Ja’afaru Ahmed, emphasised that there were no fees required at any stage of the recruitment process. He stated that qualified candidates will receive invitation letters with details for physical screening venues, aptitude test, and certificate verification.

The Board also cautioned applicants to disregard any fraudulent call, email, or notices from job racketeers, emphasising that there are no middlemen involved in the recruitment process.

“Shortlisted candidates will receive invitation letters via the phone numbers and email addresses provided during registration, outlining where and when to appear for physical screening, certificate verification, and aptitude tests.”