West African Postgraduate College of Pharmacists (WAPCP) has called on the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) to advocate and implement the Patients’ Bill of Rights in Nigeria.

It made the call at a press conference in Abuja to commemorate the 2025 World Patient Safety Day, with the theme “Safe Care for Every Newborn and Every Child” and the slogan “Patient Safety from the Start.”

The college’s zonal coordinator in Abuja, Dr Abubakar Danraka, stressed the need to prioritise patient safety, particularly for newborns and children, who face disproportionately high risks of harm in healthcare settings.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), patient safety is the absence of preventable harm to a patient, and research shows that up to 97% of adverse events in neonatal care are preventable.

The WAPCP noted that patient safety risks in Nigerian healthcare settings are similar to those elsewhere. Common adverse events include medication errors, surgical errors, diagnostic errors, and healthcare-associated infections.

Danraka noted that consultant pharmacists have played a crucial role in promoting patient safety through medication reviews, verifying prescriptions, and educating healthcare teams and patients.

He commended eight federal agencies in the Federal Capital Territory for appointing consultant pharmacists, enhancing patient safety standards and fostering collaborative efforts in pharmaceutical care.

“This strategic move has greatly enhanced patient safety standards and fostered collaborative efforts in pharmaceutical care.

Our appeal is passionate and transparent: we strongly encourage all other healthcare institutions yet to appoint consultant-level pharmacists to do so without further delay.

“The presence of highly trained pharmacist consultants is a game-changer in the fight against medication errors and in promoting holistic patient safety across all levels of care,” he said.

He urged all healthcare institutions to appoint consultant-level pharmacists to promote holistic patient safety.

Danraka noted that prioritising patient safety can save lives and strengthen lifelong health outcomes.

He called on the Federal Ministry of Health and other health-focused institutions to prioritise patient safety in Nigeria to reduce medical mistakes and enhance healthcare.