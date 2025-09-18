Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof Muhammad Ali Pate and his minister of state, Dr Iziaq Salako, will join regulators and private sector leaders at a landmark health conference in Abuja.

Advertisement

The 2025 Health Equity Conference convened by OneBarrow International Limited in partnership with all 13 national healthcare regulatory councils, is scheduled for Thursday, 16 October at the Nigerian National Merit Award Hall.

Themed “From Access to Impact: A National Agenda for Equitable Healthcare”, the event will bring together policymakers, regulators, healthcare executives, and development partners.

In a statement signed by its communication officer Maryam Aminu yesterday it noted that “For the first time in the country’s history, all 13 statutory healthcare councils will jointly co-host a national health equity forum.”

Aminu said the collaboration is a unified call to place preventive healthcare, regulatory clarity, and public–private partnerships at the centre of national reforms.

“This conference is not just about access to healthcare but about translating access into sustainable outcomes for every Nigerian community,” said Yemi Ajao, CEO of OneBarrow International Limited.

The gathering will highlight strategies to nationalise preventive health assessments, strengthen oversight, and extend healthcare to underserved communities.

Participants from pharmacy chains, laboratory networks, hospitals, medical suppliers, and corporate organisations have been invited to shape the agenda.

According to her , the forum represents the operationalisation of President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which places affordable and accessible healthcare at the heart of development.

“By co-hosting with all 13 regulatory councils, we are building a framework where preventive health and regulatory clarity become national standards,” Ajao added.

The conference is expected to move discussions from dialogue to delivery, with outcomes that could reshape healthcare access for millions of Nigerians.