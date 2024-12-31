Lasaco Assurance Plc has urged its customers, claimants and stakeholders with outstanding claims yet to be finalised by the company to come forward with the necessary documents for prompt resolution.

This, the insurer said, was part of its commitment to ensuring transparency, efficiency, and customer satisfaction.

The company, in a statement made available to LEADERSHIP said, this notification applies to individuals, businesses, or entities with pending claims or unresolved matters under any of its insurance policies.

Lasaco advised claimants to provide documents (where applicable), such as original copy of the insurance policy or certificate, outstanding relevant documents substantiating the insurance claim, and valid means of identification (National ID, International Passport, or Driver’s License).

It stated that, “claimants are encouraged to submit their documents in person at any of our branch offices or electronically via email to [email protected]. For assistance with document preparation or clarification on required documents, please contact us via [email protected]. Lasaco Assurance Plc remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of service excellence.

“This exercise aims to ensure that all valid claims are processed and resolved promptly. We appreciate your cooperation and patience as we work towards closing any outstanding claims.”