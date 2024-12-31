The Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kebbi State chapter has distributed one thousand 25kg bags of rice to beneficiaries in the state.

The association’s chairman, Reverend Dr Ayuba Kanta, who distributed the bags at the Badariya area in Birnin Kebbi metropolis, said each local government area received 40 bags out of the 16 benefitting local government areas.

Dr Kanta mentioned the women and youth wing, the block, directors, and eminent elders of the association as beneficiaries of the gesture.

The chairman thanked the state government, under the able leadership of Governor Nasir Idris Kauran Gwandu, for the gesture and also for his concern for the Christian communities, especially during their festive periods.

He also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for the gesture he recently made to the association to curb the present hardship.

A CAN official from Birnin Kebbi local government, Ishaya Samaila Dabo, who spoke on behalf of the beneficiaries, commended the state government for the gesture.