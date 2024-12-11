Nigerian comedian and content creator, Mark Angel, has revealed that he was no longer managing the careers of young comediennes Emmanuella and Success.

The announcement came amid a recent controversy involving a former crew member, Denilson Igwe, who accused Mark Angel of financial exploitation.

During a viral TikTok live session on Wednesday, Mark Angel clarified that his decision to step down was unrelated to the allegations but stemmed from his increasingly demanding schedule.

“I no longer manage Emmanuella and Success. They are now being managed by a professional agency because I have more work now and I’m too busy to manage them. But I still work with them,” he said.

Despite relinquishing his managerial role, the comedian assured fans that he remained actively involved in creative collaborations with Emmanuella and Success.