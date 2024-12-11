Stakeholders at the 2024 Women in Infrastructure Community Africa (WICA) Impact Awards have called for collaborative leadership and greater inclusion of women in infrastructure development across Africa.

The event, which was held in Lagos and streamed virtually, honoured women who have made significant contributions to progress, sustainability, and gender inclusion in various sectors.

Speaking at the event, Chair of the WICA Awards, Dr. Olajumoke Akiode, commended the awardees for their groundbreaking achievements, describing them as “architects of not just infrastructure, but of change, inclusion, and hope.”

Akiode emphasised the importance of collaboration and gendered empowerment in redefining leadership. She encouraged women to continue breaking barriers and driving innovation, noting that the honorees exemplified practical and interpersonal excellence. “You are not just building roads, bridges, and skyscrapers – you are building dreams, opportunities, and legacies that will endure for generations to come,” she said.

Delivering the keynote address on “Attaining Leadership Excellence through Collaboration and Gendered Empowerment,” Rev. Engr. Olubunmi Adekoje highlighted the critical roles women play in infrastructure development. She shared stories of mentorship, resilience, and advocacy while stressing the need to amplify women’s voices in decision-making processes. “Collaboration is not just a strategy; it is a necessity for sustainable development,” she said.

Adekoje, who was recognised for her outstanding contributions to the construction sector, particularly her innovative urban development projects, noted the challenges of pursuing gender parity in male-dominated industries but encouraged women to persevere.

Other honourees included Engr. Abimbola Akinajo for her leadership in metropolitan transportation and women’s safety in Lagos, Prof. Taibat Lawanson for her work in inclusive urban planning, and Dr. Amina Sambo Magaji for her contributions to ICT and cybersecurity.

Others recognised were Arc. Nkonge Mphangela for sustainable project management in Lusaka, Ronke Azeez for advocating gender inclusion in technical and vocational education, Mrs. Belinda Aderonke Odeneye for sustainable environmental management, and Jean Chiazor Anishere (SAN) for her impact in the maritime industry.

The awards night celebrated the honourees as trailblazers and role models, while also highlighting the need for continued efforts to ensure women are included in shaping Africa’s infrastructure and development agenda.