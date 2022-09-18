Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State at the weekend said his coming to Abuja reminded him of his defeat during the PDP presidential primary held on May 28 in Abuja.

Wike made this known at a book launch in Abuja.

The book, titled: “Flowing Justice: Selected Leading Judgments of the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court,” was authored by retired Justice Abdu Aboki and unveiled by the governor.

Mr Wike said when he arrived in Abuja and sighted the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, he recalled the presidential poll experience.

“I want to once again congratulate My Lord, Hon Justice Abdu Aboki JSC for giving me this opportunity to be here and to be the chief launcher.

“But why I said My Lord did not do well is because if he had held this in Lagos or Kano, I would have been happy.

“When I landed and then passed through the venue. I said I think My Lord intentionally wanted me to remember 28 and 29 of May of what happened.

“Well, but life continues,” he said jokingly.

Mr Wike added, “Today is my first time of coming to Abuja after losing election.”

He said unlike Governor Yahaya Bello of Kogi State who had visited Abuja for a number of times even after losing the All Progressives (APC) presidential primary, he had remained in his state.

“I am not like Yahaya Bello who lost and he comes (to Abuja) every day. Today is my first time of coming to Abuja after losing election,” he said.

He hailed Mr Aboki’s commitment to protection of justice and rule of law, noting that “Justice Aboki is a consummate jurist who has left his name indelibly in the sands of time and judicial history.

“While judges are of different social, economic and political persuasion, Honourable Justice Abdu Aboki prides himself among the progressive rank that stands up to what is right and just, and believes that the law and the constitution, as interpreted and enforced by the court must both protect and advance the unity and wellbeing of the nation and her citizens.”

Before voting began, one of the aspirants and Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal, had stepped down from the race and asked his supporters to vote for Atiku Abubakar, who polled 371 votes to defeat Wike, who scored 237 votes.