The North East Women Forum for Peace and Stability has urged troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria not to be distracted by any antics aimed at impeding the ongoing military operations.

The group said economic activities is gradually been restored, attributing the development to efforts of the military.

The women in a press release Friday night urged troops of the Armed Forces of Nigeria to remain focused.

The press release signed by the coordinator, Aishatu Jimeta said recent successes in the onslaught against terrorists in the Northeast confirms promise made by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. LEO Irabor, that Nigerians will soon smile.

“As victims of the insurgency, we, the people of the Northeast can testify that there has been considerable improvement in the security situation in our region. Troops should not be distracted by any diversionary report as they are not intended to help the common people suffering from the activities of the terrorists.

“Just this week three senior commanders of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) were among several jihadist fighters killed in aerial bombardments by Nigerian fighter jets of the group’s hideouts in Lake Chad.

“Similarly, chief executioner of the Jamā’at Ahl as-Sunnah lid-Da’wah wa’l-Jihād, aka Boko-Haram, Bashir Bulabuduwaye, who was responsible for slaughtering of all abducted persons condemned by the group, surrendered to the Nigerian Troops. These are some of the massive successes been recorded in our region after several years of unforgettable devastation,” the group said.

It added that the ongoing military operations was paving way for them to gradually go back to their means of livelihood.

“We plead with the Armed Forces of Nigeria under Lt. Gen. Leo Irabor not to be distracted. It is with joy that our homes are gradually bouncing back to life, with most of us returning to our various means of livelihood,” the group added.