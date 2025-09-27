The Committee for the Defence of Human Rights (CDHR) has cautioned against the renewed disagreement between the residents of Issele-Azagba and Okpanam following an alleged illegal boundary adjustment between the two communities.

Advertisement

In a statement issued in Warri, the CDHR national president, Dr Kehinde Taiga, condemned the move, saying that the adjustment was unconstitutional and unlawful, warning that it could spark communal unrest and leave families displaced.

He disclosed that a so-called consent judgment being used to back the adjustment was a fraudulent dispute that is already before a competent court, yet some parties were resorting to “self-help,” which he said undermines judicial authority.

Advertisement

“Local government chairmen have no power under Nigerian law to alter boundaries. This reckless act is a recipe for crisis. The judiciary must be respected. Any attempt to force a boundary change outside due process violates the people’s rights.”

“There are clear irregularities, exclusion of stakeholders, and possible manipulation. Such injustice cannot stand. Community members have been living in fear, with many worrying that the crisis could destroy homes, farmlands, and businesses.

CDHR called on the Delta State government, the Attorney-General and the Boundary Committee to act quickly to avert bloodshed, just as they also called for an independent probe into the disputed judgment.

Taiga demanded an immediate halt to all boundary-related activities pending court resolution. “The people deserve peace, not conflict. We are also appealing to aggrieved parties to remain calm.

“We also want prompt intervention by the governor of Delta State, Hon. Sheriff Oborevwori and the Delta State Boundary Committee. All we want is peaceful and lawful resolution to avoid violence and safeguard public safety,” he stated.