The North East zonal director of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons (NCCSALW), Major General Abubakar Adamu (rtd), has identified intelligence sharing and community engagement as broader ways needed to combat the proliferation of illicit arms.

Major General Adamu, who was on a sensitisation tour to introduce the mandate of the centre at the 6 Brigade Headquarters in Jalingo, commended the brigade for adopting kinetic and non-kinetic approaches in fighting insecurity in Taraba State.

The North East zonal director applauded the operational achievements of 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 Operation Whirl Stroke in Taraba State.

He explained that his visit was part of a sensitisation tour to introduce the mandate of the Centre, which is focused on curbing the proliferation of small arms and light weapons across the North East.

The successes of 6 Brigade in addressing insecurity within Taraba State, through the adoption of kinetic and non-kinetic approaches, cannot be overemphasised.

“It is on this note that I wish to assure you of the centre’s readiness to collaborate with you and other security formations through intelligence sharing, sensitisation campaigns, and community engagements as part of the centre’s broader efforts to combat illicit arms,” Major General Adamu said.

In his response, the Commander, 6 Brigade Nigerian Army/Sector 3 OPWS, Brigadier General Kingsley Chidiebere Uwa, thanked the Zonal Director and his entourage for the visit.

He reaffirmed the Brigade’s readiness to work in synergy with the centre, stressing that tackling illegal arms proliferation requires a collective approach.

Uwa, then underscored the critical role of communities in vigilance and timely reporting, noting that reducing the circulation of illicit arms remains central to reinforcing security, peace, and socio-economic development within the state and beyond.