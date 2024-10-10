Ekid Development Union, one of the major ethnic nationalities in Akwa Ibom State, has raised the alarm over the encroachment of its land at Odoro Okuku within Akoiyak, better known as Stubbs Creek Forest by the Ibeno Local Government Area of the state, in connivance with some security agents.

The union, in a statement made available to journalists, lamented that the forest, which had remained a biodiversity sanctuary for decades, is being aggressively invaded by Ibeno LGA with the active support of security agents to erect a health centre and other illegal structures without the consent of the land owners.

The statement was jointly signed by the President-General of Ekid People’s Union, Dr. Samuel Udonsak and the Secretary-General, Barr. Bassey Dan-Abia said the invasion of the land by Ibeno LGA for any purpose amounted to grave provocation and violation of the fundamental rights of Ekid people and a breach of the Forest Reserve Ordinance of 1948, Forest Reserve Regulations and the directive of the Akwa Ibom State governor’s order on March 1, 2024, forbidding further development on the Stubbs creeks.

Part of the statement reads: “It has come to our attention that agents of Ibeno Local Government in connivance with the State Ministry of Lands have cleared large swathes of land at Odoro Okuku within Akoiyak (Stubbs Creek Forest), bonafide property of Ekid; and are now pegging it to build a health facility for Ibeno Local Government Area on Ekid Land. Also, our people living in Ndito Eka Iba village have informed us that Ibeno people, in connivance with agents of the State Government, have leased our land at Ndito Eka Iba to a Chinese company and presently, are clearing our economic crops there.

“Such developments are grave provocations and violations of the fundamental rights of the Ekid people. They constitute breaches of the Forest Reserve Ordinance of 1948 (as amended), Forest Reserve Regulations, and a further violation of the Governor’s 1st March 2024 order forbidding further development on the Stubbs Creek Forest.

“We deem this act as the ultimate incitement and provocation of the Ekid people to action, for we have every right to defend ourselves, our interests, and our territory.

“We wish Ibeno Local Government, the State Government, Commissioner for Lands, Security Agencies, and the general public to note that by the 1918 Privy Council Judgment, Ekid people own the swamps and lands lying from the mouth of Qua Iboe River to Child Point (Okposo). This area includes the Stubbs Creek Forest and the Forest Reserve (see the case of Ntiaro and Ikpak V. Ibok Etokakpan and Edohoeket (1918) 3 NLR 10 — 15.

“Let it also be noted that the only part of the Stubbs Creek Forest (Akoiyak) known to law and the Ekid People to have been de-reserved and legally acquired from the Ekid people is the ExxonMobil QIT Facility Location. Due compensation was paid to the Ekid people, and no other compensation was paid. The Akwa Ibom State Government is with the records and therefore seized of these facts. There can be no pretence of ignorance that the Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve (SCFR) is a biodiversity hotspot containing various ecosystem types, including freshwater swamps, mangrove swamps and beach ridges, which form a habitat for a variety of flora and fauna, properly delineated by a survey plan.

The public should also note that the Esit Urua Palm Plantation is not, and has never been, part of the Stubbs Creek Forest or Forest Reserve. From time immemorial, it has been the farmland and Plantation of the Esit Urua people of Ekid. No known claims exist to the contrary to date.

“When His Excellency the Governor of Akwa Ibom State visited in the aftermath of the crises on 1st March 2024, he promised to remove all the illegal structures in the Stubbs Creek Forest. But, as of today, they have not only been removed; Ibeno is exclusively allowed and protected to continue building more permanent structures in the Stubbs Creek Forest Forest, notwithstanding that building permanent structures on the Stubbs Creek Forest Reserve violates enabling laws. Attempt to make the Health Facility /Centre on Ekid land for Ibeno by the State Government or any person portrays nothing but persecution and conspiracy against the Ekid people and their interests.

“As peaceful and law-abiding people, we strongly demand that Ibeno Local Government and the Akwa Ibom State Governmental Ministries, Agencies and parastatals, or their agents, privies and assigns, must abide by the Governor’s order of March 1st 2024 forbidding further development on the Stubbs Creek Forest, including the proposed health centre. It contravenes the Forest Reserve Ordinance and should be stopped immediately.