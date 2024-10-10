Ex-journalist, political commentator, and author Dr Tunde Olusunle has launched two books on Nigeria’s political history.

In the publications ‘Orisirisi: Vistas on Contemporary Politics in Nigeria’ and ‘Toasts, Tributes and Wreaths, ‘ Olusunle reflects on Nigeria’s political history, revolutions, and missed opportunities for reform and celebrates notable Nigerian figures and their contributions to the nation.

Long-time friend, colleague of the author and professional elder statesman at the event, Chief Onyema Ugochukwu, expressing his appreciation of his writing prowess, described him as a tremendous reporter at the Daily Times with a keen nose for news.

“I know he has much more to write, so let’s support him,” urged Ugochukwu.

In his remarks, General Aliyu Gusau, who represented Brigadier General Saleh Bala (rtd), expressed his impression of the author’s evolution as a professional and intellectual, noting that both works should be made available to not only across political spaces but also schools, ‘to begin bridging the gaps created by the scrapping of history as a subj1996), etc in Nigerian education system’.

In the meantime, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Power, Senator Enyinnaya Abaribe, about the publications tracking Nigeria’s political and corruption history, referencing Nelson Mandela’s statement on Nigeria’s importance to Africa, noted it was rather unfortunate that the nation in addition to its continued deterioration, is not taken seriously in the global committee of nations.

A former staff member of the Daily Times Newspaper, Tunde worked as a member of President Olusegun Obasanjo’s presidential campaign and as a member of the gubernatorial campaign team of politician Onyema Ugochukwu.

He is also the author of other publications, including Fingermarks (1996), Rhythm of the Mortar (2001), and A Medley of Chaos (2022). He is a fellow of the Association of Nigerian Authors (ANA).