Crystal Palace proceeded to penalties before overcoming Liverpool in this season’s Community Shield, held on Sunday.

The Reds got off to a flying start, with debutant Hugo Ekitike scoring within the first four minutes.

However, the Eagles equalised shortly thereafter from the penalty spot, following a foul on Ismaila Sarr in the area.

Jean-Philippe Mateta stepped up and sent Alisson Becker the wrong way.

Liverpool regained the lead almost immediately, as Jeremie Frimpong’s cross dipped over Dean Henderson and into the net.

With just a few minutes remaining, Sarr broke through to score, bringing the match to a dramatic 2-2 draw and taking it to penalties.

Henderson produced a series of outstanding saves, as Crystal Palace secured the Community Shield to add to the FA Cup trophy they won earlier in the year.