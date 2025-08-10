The management of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), on Sunday, condemned what it called the gangsterism displayed by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) for invading its premises and arresting 93 guests.

Advertisement

OOPL, in a statement in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital by its Managing Director, Vitalis Ortese, demanded an explanation from the EFCC for alleged unlawful forceful entry into its premises.

Ortese stated that the Library will be compelled to seek redress and appropriate sanctions should the EFCC failed to respond.

He noted that a “Gestapo-like gang” of over 50 armed operatives of the commission had at about 2.a.m Sunday morning, invaded the OOPL facility, shooting guns and threatening to kill people.

The MD maintained that the action constituted “a clear case of invasion of private property, infringement of OOPL rights as corporate citizen, and stark and blatant violation of the rights of the people that gathered for an event.

LEADERSHIP gathered that a team of the EFCC operatives from the Lagos Zonal Directorate 2, had at the said period, forcefully entered OOPL; the facility that has former President Olusegun Obasanjo as its proprietor.

EFCC operatives were also accused of shooting indiscriminately under the guise of searching for suspected Internet fraudsters during the operation.

According to report, the invasion led to the arrest of 93 youths, while 18 vehicles and mobile devices were also seized.

Some guests at the facility reportedly sustained varying degrees of injuries while trying to escape the shootings.

Reacting to the development however, Ortese described the EFCC operatives’ action as illegal and an act of impunity, stressing that security agents put in place by management of the OOPL, which included Police personnel from the state command through its Divisional Headquarters in Kemta were not informed of such operation.

“It should be noted that the event was a private event that had been widely advertised to members of the public for days prior. It should also be noted that both the police officers stationed at the OOPL gates and the additional police sent from the Kemta Police Station, as requested by the organisers of the event and management, stated that they were NOT informed of any planned operation by the EFCC and neither did they present any warrant.

“When the armed men were accosted by OOPL security and assisting police officers, they simply retorted, “We are doing our job”.

“Management wishes to state that this action by the EFCC is a clear case of invasion of private property, infringement of OOPL rights as corporate citizens, and indeed a stark and blatant violation of the rights of the people who so gathered for the event.

“Management has commenced its investigations of the invasion and will take up the matter with the highest authorities, including the EFCC, the police, and the Department of State Security.

“In the meantime, management demands an explanation of these impudent actions from the Commission and an apology from the EFCC authorities for the infringement of its rights, to all those who gathered, and those who sustained serious injuries from the gangster like induced chaos.

“Failure for which the management will be compelled to seek redress and sanctions as appropriate,” the management said.