Hundreds of motorists, as well as articulated trucks commuting along the ever-busy Sagamu-Abeokuta expressway were stranded on Saturday as operatives of the Nigerian Army barricaded the expressway in compliance with the no-movement order of the Inspector-General of the Police during the Governorship and State Assembly elections holding on Saturday.

The motorists were halted at the Siun-Owode Ègbá-Kobape axis of the expressway by the military officers on election duties, thereby preventing them from proceeding due to the restriction order imposed over the ongoing Governorship and State Assembly elections.

As at the time of LEADERSHIP passed through the expressway at exactly 9:18am, some of the commuters or travellers have abandoned their vehicles and laid on the road divider where they were resting.