he Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), has tasked maritime stakeholders on the importance of adhering to the Nigerian Port Process Manual (NPPM) to promote efficiency and transparency in port operation

The executive secretary, NSC, Barr. Emmanuel Jime, made the call at a two-day seminar on the implementation of the Nigerian Port Process Manual (NPPM) held in Lagos yesterday.

The two day seminar had the theme, “Global Best Practices in Port Operations and the Industry Perspective.”

He said the conversations on obligations of various stakeholders, mode of terminal operations, shipping operations, attitude of truckers and role of dock workers as enshrined in the manual would provide beneficial information.

He noted that these information would add to their knowledge of the sector for everyone to foster operational efficiency in line with global best practices.

“I commend the doggedness and commitment of the Port Standing Task Team (PSTT) which has resulted to the laudable achievements recorded since the commencement of the operations of the team.

“The implementation of the Manual has facilitated the ease of doing business in our ports and has drastically reduced corruption tendencies.

“This seminar is put together by the PSTT, comprising the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC), Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC), Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

“The seminar is designed to provide participants with the opportunity to deliberate on subject of mutual interest, identify problems bedeviling the sector, and consciously proffering sustainable solutions,” he said.

He said the proper understanding and application of the manual would bring about cost-effectiveness, reduction of waste while maintaining quality of service.

He added that it would also bring about transparency in the conduct of port businesses, which would produce trust and goodwill while safeguarding the industry’s reputation among investors, partners, customers and other stakeholders.