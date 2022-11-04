Jumia Nigeria has restated commitment to customers with its Black Friday campaign.

Also, the Company urged consumers to leverage Jumia Black Friday to navigate economic challenges.

Jumia launched its 2022 edition of its Black Friday shopping event. The campaign, tagged ‘Beat Sapa’ is geared towards helping consumers navigate the current economic realities while supporting SMEs and brands to reach millions of consumers.

The campaign, which kicks off on November4, 2022, will run till November 27, 2022. This year’s Jumia Black Friday is in partnership with Adidas asthe Platinum sponsor and Nivea, Xiaomi, Oraimo and Guinness as Gold sponsors.

Speaking to media, the CEO of Jumia Nigeria, Massimiliano Spalazzi, said: “the Jumia Black Friday campaign is another opportunity for us to enrich the shopping experience of our consumers.”

He noted that with the current economic situation, it is important to ensure that consumers can still shop for their needs at the best prices, saying, “this ninth edition is set to provide this, and we are happy to have partnered with the biggest household brands and SMEs. We are encouraging our consumers to take advantage of this campaign and ‘Beat Sapa’ with Jumia,”

Also, country general manager, Beiersdorf Nivea, Consumer Nigeria Limited, Oladele Adeyole, stated that, the annual commercial event, which was introduced into Nigeria for the first time in Nigeria and in Africa in 2014 by Jumia, continues to gain popularity amongst consumers and has largely contributed to the adoption of e-commerce nationwide through massive awareness.