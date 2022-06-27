The President of Ondo State Unification of Leaders of Cherubim and Seraphim Church and founder of Success Gate C&S Christ’s Church International, Primate (Dr.) Ade Ademisokun-Turton Onibode,

has called on the Ondo State government to lead by example in the implementation of the Executive Order on the compulsory installation of CCTV devices at public places in the State.

Onibode said when the state government begin the implementation of installing CCTV cameras in public places, others will have no excuse but to follow the trend.

The cleric, who described the Executive Order as laudable, expressed skepticism about the successful implementation of the order as a result of poor power supply in the state.

Speaking during the Sunday Service, Onibode noted that if the state government install the devices in all public schools in the state, the goals of the Executive Order would be defeated if there’s no power to make the video surveillance devices function.

He, however, advised that open markets, public schools, particularly from nursery to higher institutions of learning, which are usually crowded, should be monitored through CCTV devices.

“The Executive Order promulgated by Ondo State Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, making it compulsory for every church, mosque, school and hospital to install Closed Circuit Television (CCTV) devices is a laudable one.

“The governor should ensure that the devices are installed in all public schools, particularly nursery, primary, secondary and tertiary institutions as well as open markets and other places where people are crowded.

“But as good as the order is, the major challenge that both individuals, organisations and government would face is the inconsistent power supply and non-connection of most public schools to source of power supply.

“It is also important I mention this, most of the churches and other religious worship centres are just beginners which cannot afford these devices. Government may look at the modality through which such centres could be assisted.

“In our church here, we don’t have problem with the order, but government should also check the tendency of unscrupulous persons importing fake products into the state to fleece unsuspecting buyers,” the cleric stated.